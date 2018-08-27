SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Christian Horner showed little sympathy for Lewis Hamilton after the world champion complained about Ferrari's engine advantage after the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton referred to "a few trick things" Ferrari has in its engine after his defeat by main title rival Vettel at the Spa race on Sunday, although he later clarified that he had not been insinuating the Italian team is doing anything illegal. Until this year Mercedes has been the benchmark engine since the introduction of hybrid V6 turbos in 2014.

Hamilton still leads the championship over Vettel but Ferrari will be optimistic of carrying the advantage over to this weekend's race on home turf, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

By contrast, a lack of engine power has been a consistent theme for Horner and Red Bull since 2014 and its failure to compete for this year's championship prompted the end of its relationship with Renault. Red Bull will switch to Honda next year, which has supplied junior outfit Toro Rosso in 2018 -- Red Bull-bound driver Pierre Gasly finished ninth on Sunday in an impressive display.

Horner's Red Bull team sit a comfortable third in the constructors' championship, 122 points behind Ferrari in second.

When asked if he took any confidence from the performance of Honda at a power-dependent circuit, he said: "[Honda] need to make a step. As you can see, Ferrari and Mercedes... just to hear Lewis moaning about Ferrari, I nearly got my violin out!

"But the gap is significant. I think if we just close that, and Honda are making great progress, they're scoring points regularly, Pierre [Gasly] has been very, very upbeat about them and you can see they're making headways."

Hamilton's comments caused a stir after the race despite his clarification about the word "trick" being often used in motorsport for an advantageous part. Formula One race director Charlie Whiting has said he was "amused" by the comments and suggested Hamilton and Mercedes concentrate on bringing their own engine level rather than obsessing about what Ferrari has done with its own.