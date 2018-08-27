        <
          Felipe Massa praises 'beautiful' Halo, critical of IndyCar

          A win for Halo in Belgium (2:01)

          ESPN's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the Halo's role in protecting Charles Leclerc during his collision with Fernando Alonso in the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix. (2:01)

          10:09 AM ET
          • Connor McDonagh

          Retired Formula One star Felipe Massa is the latest driver to praise the Halo cockpit protection device after seeing the role it played in the Turn 1 crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

          The device protected Charles Leclerc after Nico Hulkenberg collided with the rear of Fernando Alonso's McLaren, propelling the Spaniard over Leclerc. Replays showed Alonso's car coming into contact with the Halo on Leclerc's Sauber.

          The FIA's push for full frontal cockpit protection started in 2009 when Massa suffered a life-threatening head injury after being struck by a loose spring during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. That occurred just a week after Henry Surtees was killed in a Formula Two race when he was struck in the head by a bouncing tyre.

          2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg had tweeted the same picture and said the debate over Halo is now over.

          The former Ferrari and Williams driver also took to Twitter to criticise IndyCar and its -- in his own opinion -- lack of improvements when it comes to safety comparatively to F1. Massa highlighted Robert Wickens' crash at the Pocono Raceway last Sunday, where he suffered spinal cord injuries after his car was launched into a debris fence.

