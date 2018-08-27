ESPN's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the Halo's role in protecting Charles Leclerc during his collision with Fernando Alonso in the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix. (2:01)

Retired Formula One star Felipe Massa is the latest driver to praise the Halo cockpit protection device after seeing the role it played in the Turn 1 crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Editor's Picks Alonso slams Hulkenberg, praises Halo after Spa crash Fernando Alonso said the Halo was "a very good thing to have" on F1 cars after his violent crash over the top of Charles Leclerc's car, which he blamed on the driving of Nico Hulkenberg.

The device protected Charles Leclerc after Nico Hulkenberg collided with the rear of Fernando Alonso's McLaren, propelling the Spaniard over Leclerc. Replays showed Alonso's car coming into contact with the Halo on Leclerc's Sauber.

The FIA's push for full frontal cockpit protection started in 2009 when Massa suffered a life-threatening head injury after being struck by a loose spring during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. That occurred just a week after Henry Surtees was killed in a Formula Two race when he was struck in the head by a bouncing tyre.

After seeing this , we can say '' The Halo is beautiful "!!! @JeanTodt @fia pic.twitter.com/5rg6rx1iUu — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) August 26, 2018

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg had tweeted the same picture and said the debate over Halo is now over.

The former Ferrari and Williams driver also took to Twitter to criticise IndyCar and its -- in his own opinion -- lack of improvements when it comes to safety comparatively to F1. Massa highlighted Robert Wickens' crash at the Pocono Raceway last Sunday, where he suffered spinal cord injuries after his car was launched into a debris fence.

When you see all the accidents that happens in @F1 and @IndyCar in the last years . We can say that @F1 is always trying to improve with (HALO , Track Changes , virtual safety car etc to improve safety ) and @IndyCar is not doing much ... — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) August 27, 2018