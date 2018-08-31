MONZA, Italy -- Formula One has released its 21-race draft calendar for 2019, complete with confirmation of new deals for the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim and Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

The contracts for both races had been due to expire at the end of the year, but F1 confirmed a three-year deal for Suzuka - keeping it on the calendar until 2021 - and an extra year for the German Grand Prix thanks to support from German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz. Honda, which owns Suzuka, will be the title sponsor of the Japanese Grand Prix, while Mercedes will be the title sponsor in Germany.

The season will start on March 17 in Australia and finish on December 1 in Abu Dhabi, with the order of races very similar but not indentical to 2018's 21-race calendar. This year's triple header in France, Austria and Great Britain has been split up so that the race at Silverstone takes place two weeks after Austria. Meanwhile, Singapore and Russia have been paired together as a double header instead of Russia and Japan this year.

Another notable change for fans in the U.S.A. is that the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin has been moved a week later, effectively swapping places with Mexico which now takes place a week earlier than this year.

The calendar also includes the 1000th grand prix of all time, which will take place in China.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the draft of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar is made up of 21 races, as it was this year," F1 CEO Chase Carey said. "In addition, we are honoured the promoters of the long-standing Japanese Grand Prix have agreed to a new long-term deal that will ensure our loyal and knowledgeable Japanese fans will be able to enjoy Formula One for more years to come.

"I am also delighted to confirm that with the very valuable help of Mercedes-Benz, the German automobile clubs ADAC and AvD and the German Minister for Transportation and Digital Infrastructure, we have reached an agreement with the Municipality of Hockenehim and the promoter Hockenheim-Ring GmbH which will allow to once more race at this iconic circuit also in 2019. This demonstrates how all stakeholders within Formula One are working together to ensure the long-term future of the sport and its fans."

2019 draft calendar

March 17 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne

March 31 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir

April 14 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

April 28 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

May 12 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona

May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco

June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

June 23 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet

June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg

July 14 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone

July 28 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheim

August 4 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest

September 1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa

September 8 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

September 29 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi

October 13 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

November 3 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin

November 17 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina

German Grand Prix retained for 2019

F1's press release only confirmed Germany's presence on the 2019 calendar and not the length of the deal. Georg Sailer, CEO of the Hockenheim-Ring, said the new deal had followed weeks of intense negotiations.

"We are very delighted that after this year's impressive Formula One race at the Hockenheim-Ring, a German Grand Prix has also been secured for 2019. The intensive, direct contractual discussions between Formula One and us in recent weeks have always been trusting, constructive and solution-oriented -- the agreement reached is proof of this. We would also like to thank our long-standing partner Mercedes Benz in particular for its commitment as title sponsor which made the agreement possible in the first place."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said it was important for his brand to retain a home race.

"This year's Grand Prix in Hockenheim was a demonstration of the enthusiasm that Formula One generates in Germany. It was therefore important for us to do everything in our power to ensure that our home race will take place again next year. Together with Formula 1 and all the relevant stakeholders, we have found a way to make it happen. We are delighted that Mercedes-Benz will also be the title sponsor of the German Grand Prix next year."

Suzuka renews

The confirmation of the Japanese Grand Prix ensured one of the most popular circuits of the season remains on the calendar.

Susumu Yamashita, President at MobilityLand Corp. which runs Suzuka, said: "We are pleased to be celebrating 30 years of Formula One at Suzuka Circuit and to be sharing the special event with Honda, who are our title partner. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to both Honda Motor Co., Ltd and Formula One for allowing this to happen and we are looking forward to the Grand Prix weekend.

"Following the announcement of the race renewal, we are excited for the future and hope that the Suzuka Circuit continues to remain a fan's favourite around the world, whilst continuing to contribute positively toward the prosperity of motor sports in Japan."

Takahiro Hachigo, President and Representative Director at Honda Motor Co. Ltd added: "I want to convey our sincere gratitude to the many fans for their long time support in enabling us to hold the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix 30th Memorial Race in the Suzuka Circuit. We'd love to enjoy the Formula One race which is the top race of motor sports together with all of you and bring additional excitement to motor sports in Japan. Please come to visit it at the circuit. We will be waiting for you all of our fans with the contents to please and amuse you at F1 Honda Grand Prix Race."