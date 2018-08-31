Marcus Ericsson walked away from a huge crash after losing control of his Sauber in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix. (1:45)

MONZA, Italy -- Daniel Ricciardo said the upgraded Renault engine he has taken for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix showed some encouraging early signs.

Ricciardo will start on the back row of the grid this weekend after taking the new engine. Red Bull moved onto the new engine in order to avoid penalties at the next race in Signapore, where it expects to return to competitiveness.

Initially it looked like Ricciardo was in for a difficult Friday when he slowed in the opening moments of FP1 with a loss of power, but Red Bull confirmed the issue remedied itself almost immediately, allowing him to complete the day without further problems.

"It was just a bit of a software issue that the engine went into a safe mode, a numbers thing, so once the numbers have been rectified, he could continue," team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports. "I think it was just a straightforward issue where the engine went into a safe mode and then obviously he's come back to the pits slowly and the numbers rebooted and away he goes again."

Ricciardo ended second practice at Monza down in sixth place, once again behind Red Bull teammate Verstappen. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Renault hopes its new engine results in a performance gain. Although Fridays are rarely a good indication of raw pace -- especially for a driver facing such a heavy penalty -- Ricciardo was happy with how the rest of his day played out.

"It was actually only my first lap with it we had some issues," he said. "We fixed those and it was OK. We'll look at the data but I think it worked OK for us.

"We'll see a bit more closely but I think it showed some positive signs."

Asked how he approached a weekend knowing he will start at the back, he replied: "I try to approach it the same. But probably a bit more relaxed knowing there's not much to do other than race. We did a few long runs but the likelihood of us qualifying tomorrow is slim knowing we'll start at the back, so just focus on race runs. It's kinda chill."