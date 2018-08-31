Marcus Ericsson walked away from a huge crash after losing control of his Sauber in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix. (1:45)

MONZA, Italy -- Ferrari's new CEO Louis Camilleri says the team is in no rush to make a decision on its driver line-up for 2019.

Editor's Picks Ferrari insists engine legality question is closed As far as Ferrari's technical director Mattia Binotto is concerned, the debate over the legality of his team's power unit is "completely closed".

Camilleri became Ferrari's CEO in July following the death of former chairman Sergio Marchionne. Prior to his death, Marchionne had reportedly put in place a deal for Sauber driver Charles Leclerc to join Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari in 2019 but no official statement was made.

Kimi Raikkonen is now believed to be back in the running to retain his Ferrari drive on a one-year deal, but Camilleri says there is no deadline by which the team will make an announcement.

"We have not taken a decision yet," he said. When we take that decision, and there is no timeframe, you will be the second to know."

Raikkonen hasn't won a Formula One grand prix since returning to Ferrari in 2014. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Camilleri, who is the former chairman of Ferrari sponsor Philip Morris, admitted he is close with Raikkonen but that a decision will ultimately be made by Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene.

"Actually I know Kimi very well," he said. "He's a dear friend, has been for a long time.

"As for the decision-making process, it's a team decision. As Maurizio is our team principal, ultimately he'll take the decision, but we will discuss it. Once we're ready, we'll tell you."