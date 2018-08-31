        <
          Sauber suffered another DRS issue after Marcus Ericsson shunt

          Ericsson crashes heavily in second practice at Monza (1:45)

          Marcus Ericsson walked away from a huge crash after losing control of his Sauber in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix. (1:45)

          1:14 PM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
          MONZA, Italy -- Sauber said it suffered another issue with its Drag Reduction System (DRS) after the one which caused Marcus Ericsson's big crash during Friday practice.

          Ericsson crashed heavily in the opening moments of FP2 after veering to the left under braking. Replays showed his DRS system stayed open, which would have led to a dramatic reduction in downforce at one of the fastest parts of any circuit on the Formula One calendar.

          Ericsson walked away unharmed, something he confirmed via a message on Twitter shortly afterwards.

          Speaking afterwards, Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur confirmed there was a similar issue on the other car, belonging to Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc.

          "We are still investigating precisely but as you saw on the TV, the DRS stayed open on Turn One when he hit the brakes. We had the same issue with Charles on the second stint, so we stopped the car to fix the problem so we will be on the safe side.

          "This is the first time and probably due to the developed downforce for today. It is a new rear wing, but it is not the wing, just the DRS flap.

          After the incident, Ericsson was excused from his media duties and his boss said the Swede had left the circuit. However, he was in fact stood downstairs in the Sauber motorhome eating an apple.

          "He went to the medical centre just after the accident and then released and came back to the hospitality before going back to the hotel for a rest."

