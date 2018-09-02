Formula One's Ross Brawn and Charlie Whiting look ahead to the next steps of cockpit protection. (2:31)

MONZA, Italy -- Haas team boss Guenther Steiner says Fernando Alonso should not publicly criticise others considering the position he has found himself in at this stage of his career.

Alonso mocked Haas driver Kevin Magnussen after the pair were involved in a bizarre incident at the end of Q2. Magnussen had passed the slow-moving Alonso just after the Ascari chicane while both were preparing for a final flying attempt -- instead of slowing to allow a gap to build, Alonso immediately chased the Danish driver's car.

Editor's Picks The art of deciphering Alonsospeak Fernando Alonso's comments to the media are increasingly difficult to take seriously... Nate Saunders delves deeper into the words behind the fascinating Spaniard.

Alonso then tried to get a slipstream from Magnussen and tried to overtake into the first chicane. The incident compromised both drivers' flying laps.

Afterwards, Alonso laughed on the radio and said Magnussen had "wanted to race". He later told Spanish TV: "There are many classes of drivers and then there are the Haas ones, who have the third or fourth-best car of the grid and are out in Q2."

Magnussen was furious with Alonso afterwards, accusing the two-time world champion of disrespect for laughing at him when they met face-to-face following qualifying. The Danish driver went on to say he "cannot wait" for Alonso to retire at the end of the year and suggested Alonso genuinely believes he is a god and that every lap he does is "divine".

Fernando Alonso will leave Formula One at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Haas boss Steiner said Alonso, a man who has been stuck at an uncompetitive McLaren team since 2015, should not be throwing stones at others when his career has fizzled out in such dismal fashion.

"Fernando went to McLaren... McLaren shouldn't be fighting to get out of Q1," Steiner said. "So, I cannot help him there. I didn't make the decisions. He can talk for himself not for the others -- that's a good starting point in life."

Steiner had feared an incident with Alonso as soon as his drivers emerged from the garage behind the orange car.

"I saw them [his drivers] going out behind Alonso and that was like, 'Here we go...' but you don't want to say anything because it seems like you're paranoid, and then it happened.

"I think there is a trend there, but I think Alonso had nothing to lose and we had something to lose. On [Alonso's] best day, today, they couldn't catch us. Even with the best slipstream ever it was impossible for him to catch him. If Kevin passed him before the Parabolica he must have had a reason."

The stewards took no further action, saying the incident "did not specifically constitute unnecessary impeding by either driver".