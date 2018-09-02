Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton collide on lap one, with the Ferrari driver losing out. (1:19)

MONZA, Italy -- Championship contenders Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton clashed on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The front three had gone into Turn 1 in the order they had qualified -- with Kimi Raikkonen leading Vettel and Hamilton -- but charged down to the second chicane in close proximity. As Vettel looked on the inside of his Ferrari teammate, championship leader Hamilton made a run around the outside of the corner.

As Hamilton swept around the outside of Vettel, there was light contact. Vettel's right-front tapped the sidepod of Hamilton's car, spinning him around and giving him front wing damage. Hamilton continued in second. Vettel opened his radio channel to immediately complain about the incident, but by Lap 6 the stewards had already confirmed there would be no further action taken.

Championship rivals Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton came to blows on lap one of the race. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

The incident dropped Vettel to the back of the field, forcing him to fight back after pitting for a new front wing.

Ferrari hopes to end an eight-year drought at Monza this weekend but ahead of the race Hamilton said the reaction he has received from the tifosi so far has spurred him on to spoil the party.

Posting to his Instagram story on Sunday ahead of the race, he wrote: "Once again #teamlh we are in the snake pit. I acknowledge and thank you for standing in these crowds full of so much hate and negativity and for you bravery to stand tall and bright. So proud of you and grateful for your strength. It is your strength that drives me. Love you #teamlh."