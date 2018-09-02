Renault lodges protest against Haas' F1 car

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton collide on lap one, with the Ferrari driver losing out. (1:19)

MONZA, Italy -- Renault has lodged a formal complaint with the FIA about the legality of Haas car.

The protest -- aimed specifically at Romain Grosjean's car -- was confirmed just hours after Haas had moved level on points with Renault in the fight for fourth position in the championship at the Italian Grand Prix. Renault refused to comment on the matter, although F1 race director Charlie Whiting elaborated further to the media on Sunday evening.

"It's concerning a small detail on the floor, on the leading edge of the floor," he said.

When asked if it was to do with the flexibility of that part of the car, he said: "No. It's a geometrical thing."

The hearing takes place at 18:30 local time in the Monza paddock. Haas boss Guenther Steiner said the protest had taken him by surprise.

Grosjean's sixth at Monza puts Haas fourth in the constructors' championship, ahead of Renault. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Asked if there had been any dialogue with Renault ahead of the race, Steiner said: "It has taken us by surprise. But I don't comment."

He added: "I don't know what they want. We'll find out what they want in the end and go from there."

Grosjean's drive to sixth position at Monza had helped Haas leapfrog Renault in the standings due to the countback of previous results, used to split teams on the same points. Haas and Renault remain locked in their own fight for fourth following the FIA's decision to strip Force India of all the points it scored before the Belgian Grand Prix following its summer takeover, which prompted the team to effectively be re-entered on the grid as a new entry.