Sebastian Vettel does not expect Kimi Raikkonen to play a supporting role in his title campaign, saying he is happy for his Ferrari teammate to challenge him for position on track.

Vettel's championship challenge took a significant hit at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix after a first lap collision with title rival Lewis Hamilton saw the Ferrari driver drop down the order while Hamilton went on to win the race. The result extended Hamilton's margin over Vettel to 30 points with just seven laps remaining, putting the Ferrari driver under pressure ahead of next weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Vettel's view of the first lap at Monza "At the first chicane I tried to pass him [Raikkonen] on the outside and it is his right that he opens the brakes and defends. Then I'm left with a late braking point into Turn 1 and I'm deep into Turn 1 and have to give him room when he's coming back. I think he locked up a little bit and got squeezed and I think fortunately there Lewis wasn't in a position to react immediately, so I could sort of get back. "I had a poor exit out of Turn 2 and would have liked to be closer and then I was in a position for Turn 4 where I wanted to get down the inside, I think I had the space, and Kimi opened the brakes, which again is absolutely fine for him, but I could have done the same but I think then the apex is coming very rapidly and it would have been a nasty one, so I tried to get out of there. "Then I think Lewis probably saw his chance around the outside and didn't give me any room, turned in, and at that point his car obviously felt a lot better than mine with nobody in front and I had nowhere to go."

Although Vettel's first lap spin was a result of his contact with Hamilton, he was put in a vulnerable position after fighting for the lead of the race with Raikkonen through the first two corners. The robust defence by Raikkonen led to suggestions that Vettel is fighting against his teammate and the two Mercedes drivers for the title while Hamilton can rely on the support of his teammate Valtteri Bottas and only has to worry about the Ferraris.

When it was put to Vettel that he was racing against three cars and Hamilton just two, he said there was no expectation on Raikkonen to support him in races.

"I can see the questions coming up, but for me I'm quite happy to fight three cars," he said. "I'm happy to fight all 19 cars, I have never been in a different position to that.

"That's fine, I don't expect anything different to that."

Vettel said there was no need for him to sit down with his teammate and discuss the events of the first lap at Monza.

Kimi Raikkonen held off Sebastian Vettel at the start of the Italian Grand Prix. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"I don't think we need to go through the start, that is probably more of a question for the team. For me, I am doing my job and I'm prepared to race everybody. As I said, I was trying to use my chances in the first corner and a little bit in the second chicane but it didn't work.

"I think then it was a bit unfortunate with how things turned out and I turned around. I think everybody is free to have whatever approach they want, but for us it is pretty clear and straightforward."