Singapore Grand Prix: Full coverage

A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix, which begins the final run of flyaway races as we approach the climax of the 2018 Formula One season.

Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)

Friday, September 14

Practice 1 - Friday, Sept. 14, 4:25 A.M. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, Sept. 14, 8:25 A.M. - ESPNU

Saturday, September 15

Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 15, 5:55 A.M. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 15, 8:55 A.M. - ESPN2

Sunday, September 16

On The Grid - Sunday, Sept. 16, 7:30 A.M. - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, Sept. 16, 8:05 A.M. - ESPN2

Encore - Sunday, Sept. 16, 6:00 P.M. - ESPNEWS

Encore - Sunday, Sept. 16, 10:30 P.M. - ESPN2

Preview

Singapore Grand Prix preview: Can Ricciardo give Red Bull one last highlight?

Another Sebastian Vettel mistake in Monza saw Lewis Hamilton open up a 30-point lead in the drivers' standings -- the largest margin at any point in the season -- as Formula One heads to Singapore.

