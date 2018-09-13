Singapore Grand Prix: Full coverage

        <
          A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix, which begins the final run of flyaway races as we approach the climax of the 2018 Formula One season.

          Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)

          Friday, September 14
          Practice 1 - Friday, Sept. 14, 4:25 A.M. - ESPN2
          Practice 2 - Friday, Sept. 14, 8:25 A.M. - ESPNU

          Saturday, September 15
          Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 15, 5:55 A.M. - ESPN2
          Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 15, 8:55 A.M. - ESPN2

          Sunday, September 16
          On The Grid - Sunday, Sept. 16, 7:30 A.M. - ESPN2
          Race - Sunday, Sept. 16, 8:05 A.M. - ESPN2
          Encore - Sunday, Sept. 16, 6:00 P.M. - ESPNEWS
          Encore - Sunday, Sept. 16, 10:30 P.M. - ESPN2

          Preview

          Singapore Grand Prix preview: Can Ricciardo give Red Bull one last highlight?
          Another Sebastian Vettel mistake in Monza saw Lewis Hamilton open up a 30-point lead in the drivers' standings -- the largest margin at any point in the season -- as Formula One heads to Singapore.

          Video

          Will Singapore be a three-way fight?
          Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss what to expect at the Singapore street circuit.

          What will Leclerc bring to Ferrari?
          Ferrari announced that Charles Leclerc will join the side for the 2019 season following Kimi Raikkonen's exit.

          Vettel's 2017 Singapore pole lap
          Watch how Sebastian Vettel secured pole position for the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix.

          The many faces of Kimi Raikkonen
          ESPN celebrates the many faces of one of Formula 1's longest serving drivers, Kimi Raikkonen, and his many different faces.

