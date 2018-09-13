2018 Singapore Grand Prix: What time does it start? And how can I watch?

Ferrari announced that Charles Leclerc will join the side for the 2019 season following Kimi Raikkonen's exit. (1:45)

The Singapore Grand Prix marks the start of the final run of flyaway races as Formula One approaches the climax of the 2018 season. Going into Singapore, Lewis Hamilton holds a 30-point lead over Sebastian Vettel having won three of the last four races.

Mercedes has struggled for pace at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in recent seasons with its tight, twisty nature of the track typically suiting Ferrari and Red Bull. With only seven rounds remaining, Vettel needs to conjure up another magical weekend in Singapore -- winning under the lights on three previous occasions -- to get his title challenge back on track.

What time does it start and how can I watch?

This weekend's Singapore Grand Prix is set to get underway at 8:10 P.M. local time, 13:10 P.M. BST and 8:10 A.M. Eastern.

For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN (all times Eastern):

Friday, September 14

Practice 1 - Friday, Sept. 14, 4:25 A.M. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, Sept. 14, 8:25 A.M. - ESPNU

Saturday, September 15

Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 15, 5:55 A.M. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 15, 8:55 A.M. - ESPN2

Sunday, September 16

On The Grid - Sunday, Sept. 16, 7:30 A.M. - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, Sept. 16, 8:05 A.M. - ESPN2

Encore - Sunday, Sept. 16, 6:00 P.M. - ESPNEWS

Encore - Sunday, Sept. 16, 10:30 P.M. - ESPN2

UK viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

What will a Vettel win mean?

Vettel currently trails Hamilton by 30 points -- the largest gap between the pair all year and this is despite Ferrari currently having the edge over Mercedes in terms of outright performance. The four-time champion returns to the scene where his 2017 title chances ultimately started to fall apart after he collided with teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the opening lap of last year's race.

Vettel needs to wrestle back the momentum from Hamilton and a win this weekend would certainly do that.

What else to look out for?

Raikkonen's surprise switch to Sauber for 2019 has dominated the headlines going into this weekend's race. The Finn will be replaced by Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc for 2019 and the 2007 world champion's approach this weekend will be one to keep an eye on.

Raikkonen claimed a sensational pole position last time out at Monza and appeared to have been racing for himself rather than helping Vettel's title assault -- as seen by his aggressive defence against his teammate on the opening lap.

The 38-year-old is in fine form and will surely be a factor in deciding the destination of this year's title.