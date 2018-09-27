Russian Grand Prix: Full coverage

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss how the Russian circuit favours the Ferrari cars over Mercedes, so the pressure will be on Sebastian Vettel to win. (2:01)

A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Russian Grand Prix, where Sebastian Vettel looks to reduce the 40-point deficit to Lewis Hamilton in the race for the title.

Editor's Picks 2018 Russian Grand Prix: What time does it start? And how can I watch? All you need to know about what time the Russian Grand Prix starts, which TV channel it is on and what to look out for.

2018 Russian Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)

Friday, September 28

Practice 1 - Friday, Sept. 28, 3:55 AM - ESPNU

Practice 2 - Friday, Sept. 28, 7:55 AM - ESPNU

Saturday, September 29

Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 29, 4:55 AM - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:55 AM - ESPN2

Sunday, September 30

On The Grid - Sunday, Sept. 30, 6:30 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, Sept. 30, 7:05 AM - ESPN2

Encore - Sunday, Sept. 30, 8:30 PM - ESPNEWS

Encore - Monday, Oct. 1, 0.00 AM - ESPN2

Build-up

Haas planning driver announcement ahead of U.S. GP

Haas expects to have its 2019 line-up confirmed in time for the U.S. Grand Prix in October.

Uralkali sues administrators of Force India F1 team

Russian potash producer Uralkali announced legal action against the administrators of the Force India Formula One team on Thursday after losing out in what it called a "flawed sale process".

Toro Rosso set to confirm Daniil Kvyat return

Toro Rosso is expected to confirm the return of former driver Daniil Kvyat during this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

Preview

Russian Grand Prix preview: No more mistakes or excuses for Ferrari

A win on the streets of Singapore has given Lewis Hamilton a 40-point lead in the drivers' standings and left Sebastian Vettel desperate for victory in Russia.

Video

Will the pressure be on Ferrari in Sochi?

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss how the Russian circuit favours the Ferrari cars over Mercedes, so the pressure will be on Sebastian Vettel to win.