Russian Grand Prix: Full coverage

A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Russian Grand Prix, where Sebastian Vettel looks to reduce the 40-point deficit to Lewis Hamilton in the race for the title.
2018 Russian Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)
Friday, September 28
Practice 1 - Friday, Sept. 28, 3:55 AM - ESPNU
Practice 2 - Friday, Sept. 28, 7:55 AM - ESPNU
Saturday, September 29
Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 29, 4:55 AM - ESPN2
Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:55 AM - ESPN2
Sunday, September 30
On The Grid - Sunday, Sept. 30, 6:30 AM - ESPN2
Race - Sunday, Sept. 30, 7:05 AM - ESPN2
Encore - Sunday, Sept. 30, 8:30 PM - ESPNEWS
Encore - Monday, Oct. 1, 0.00 AM - ESPN2
Build-up
Haas planning driver announcement ahead of U.S. GP
Haas expects to have its 2019 line-up confirmed in time for the U.S. Grand Prix in October.
Uralkali sues administrators of Force India F1 team
Russian potash producer Uralkali announced legal action against the administrators of the Force India Formula One team on Thursday after losing out in what it called a "flawed sale process".
Toro Rosso set to confirm Daniil Kvyat return
Toro Rosso is expected to confirm the return of former driver Daniil Kvyat during this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.
Preview
Russian Grand Prix preview: No more mistakes or excuses for Ferrari
A win on the streets of Singapore has given Lewis Hamilton a 40-point lead in the drivers' standings and left Sebastian Vettel desperate for victory in Russia.
Video
Will the pressure be on Ferrari in Sochi?
Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss how the Russian circuit favours the Ferrari cars over Mercedes, so the pressure will be on Sebastian Vettel to win.