SOCHI, Russia -- Haas will retain its current line-up of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean for the 2019 Formula One season.

The American team has remained tight-lipped over its future plans for much of the year, although Magnussen's extension has seemed a formality since early in the campaign. The future of Grosjean was less certain, with the Frenchman struggling for form and failing to score a point until the Austrian Grand Prix.

However, Haas boss Guenther Steiner said a decision would always be made after the August summer break, and that period has coincided with an upturn in form for Grosjean. The news means the Frenchman will remain with the team for its fourth season having been one of the first people hired by Gene Haas ahead of its debut season in 2016.

More to follow...