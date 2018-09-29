Australian Formula One ace Daniel Ricciardo has taken time out of his busy schedule ahead of the Russian Grand Prix to passionately follow the AFL Grand Final between his beloved West Coast Eagles face off with Collingwood Magpies.

Ricciardo watched on from Red Bull's motorhome in Sochi as his Eagles came from 29 points down at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to overrun the Magpies in one of the greatest Grand Finals ever seen.

A goal to West Coast midfielder Dom Sheed with just two minutes left on the clock put the Eagles ahead by four points, ultimately sealing the match, and Ricciardo couldn't contain his joy.

Ricciardo, who is a former No. 1 ticket holder at the Eagles, was in his hometown of Perth a week earlier -- between the Singapore Grand Prix and the race in Russia -- to watch on as the Eagles booked their place in the Grand Final.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing watches the action as West Coast Eagles play in the AFL Grand Final. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Within an hour of the game concluding, Ricciardo had to shift his focus back to Formula One with free practice three getting underway in Russia. Sadly for Ricciardo, he is set to start the race at the back of the field after copping a grid penalty after Red Bull took on a new power unit.