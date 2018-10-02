Lewis Hamilton closes in on title after being let through by teammate Valtteri Bottas. (1:06)

Brazilian football club Corinthians has unveiled a tribute kit to Ayrton Senna to mark the 30th anniversary of his first Formula One world championship.

The kit has a mixture of homages to the legendary Brazilian, who is considered by many to be the greatest driver of all time. It follows the colours of the iconic black and gold John Player Special livery Lotus carried on its 1985 and 1986 cars when Senna drove for the team.

It has been unveiled 30 years after Senna clinched his first title at the 1988 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit, which hosts the same event this coming weekend.

Veja os detalhes da nova camisa III do Coringão e garanta a sua na loja oficial, a ShopTimão 👉 https://t.co/wsjnlF5Mdh#LuteAtéSerEterno #VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/AGEXVHc6j2 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) October 1, 2018

#Corinthians' 3rd shirt which pays tribute to Formula 1 all-time great Ayrton Senna is now on sale in Brazil. The former star won his first major title exactly 30 years ago, and was known to be an avid fan of the club. pic.twitter.com/FMTFn96hwl — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) October 1, 2018

The kit features 41 golden lines, one for each of his grand prix wins. Senna's signature is written on the front of the shirt where sponsorship would usually be, while "Senna Sempre" (Senna Always") is printed on the inside of the collar, with "Eterno" (Eternal) on the shorts.

The elegant black and gold livery of the Lotus 98T remains one of the most famous in F1 history. Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images

Senna claimed his maiden F1 victory for Lotus in 1985, at the Portuguese Grand Prix. Four more wins followed for the team over the next two seasons.

A move to McLaren followed in 1988 and, coupled with what may have been the best F1 car ever made, the famous red and white MP4/4, Senna claimed his first championship Two more world titles followed in 1990 and 1991. Senna moved to Williams in 1994 but was killed in an accident at that year's San Marino Grand Prix aged just 34.

Senna was a Corinthians fan and the club has previously paid tribute to him on the field. In 2014 the club marked the 30th anniversary of his death by having its players walk out for a game wearing replicas of his famous yellow and green helmet.