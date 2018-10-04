Japanese Grand Prix: Full coverage

A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton looks to win his ninth race of the season and looks to move one step closer to a fifth title.

2018 Japanese Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)

Thursday, October 4

Practice 1 - Thursday, Oct. 4, 8:55 PM - ESPN2

Friday, October 5

Practice 2 - Friday, Oct. 5, 12:55 AM - ESPN2

Practice 3 - Friday, Oct. 5 ,10:55 PM - ESPNEWS

Saturday, October 6

Qualifying - Saturday, Oct. 6, 1:55 AM - ESPN2

Sunday, October 78

On The Grid - Sunday, Oct. 7, 12:30 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, Oct. 7, 1:05 AM - ESPN2

Encore - Sunday, Oct. 7, 1:00 PM - ESPNEWS

Encore - Sunday, Oct. 7, 3:30 PM - ESPN

Build-up

Preview

Japanese Grand Prix preview: Mercedes' team orders making Vettel's life difficult

Wins in Singapore and Russia have seen Lewis Hamilton skip further ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship as Formula One arrives at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Video

Will new spec engine give Honda the edge over Renault?

Craig Scarborough tells Jennie Gow how he thinks the new spec Honda engine will compare to Renault's.

Can Force India beat McLaren to sixth place?

After restarting from zero points, Force India are already within striking distance of McLaren's sixth place in the constructors standings.

Ricciardo eyes return to the podium in Japan

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen look ahead to the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Pit Stop: Time for Bottas to leave Mercedes?

Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough answer your questions on Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and the driver merry-go-round.