Japanese Grand Prix: Full coverage

A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton looks to win his ninth race of the season and looks to move one step closer to a fifth title.
2018 Japanese Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)
Thursday, October 4
Practice 1 - Thursday, Oct. 4, 8:55 PM - ESPN2
Friday, October 5
Practice 2 - Friday, Oct. 5, 12:55 AM - ESPN2
Practice 3 - Friday, Oct. 5 ,10:55 PM - ESPNEWS
Saturday, October 6
Qualifying - Saturday, Oct. 6, 1:55 AM - ESPN2
Sunday, October 78
On The Grid - Sunday, Oct. 7, 12:30 AM - ESPN2
Race - Sunday, Oct. 7, 1:05 AM - ESPN2
Encore - Sunday, Oct. 7, 1:00 PM - ESPNEWS
Encore - Sunday, Oct. 7, 3:30 PM - ESPN
Build-up
Preview
Japanese Grand Prix preview: Mercedes' team orders making Vettel's life difficult
Wins in Singapore and Russia have seen Lewis Hamilton skip further ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship as Formula One arrives at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Video
Will new spec engine give Honda the edge over Renault?
Craig Scarborough tells Jennie Gow how he thinks the new spec Honda engine will compare to Renault's.
Can Force India beat McLaren to sixth place?
After restarting from zero points, Force India are already within striking distance of McLaren's sixth place in the constructors standings.
Ricciardo eyes return to the podium in Japan
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen look ahead to the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Pit Stop: Time for Bottas to leave Mercedes?
Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough answer your questions on Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and the driver merry-go-round.