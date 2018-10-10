Ferrari will 'challenge the impossible' in final 2018 races

After Lewis Hamilton came to defence of rival Sebastian Vettel, Jennie Gow and Nate Saunders debate whether he is unfairly treated by the media. (1:30)

Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene says the team will not give up on its 2018 championship hopes while mathematically still in the hunt.

Editor's Picks Japan offered case study in Ferrari's failings Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari's mistakes at the Japanese Grand Prix were borne out of an increasingly desperate situation that has slowly been developing since Singapore, writes Laurence Edmondson.

The Japanese Grand Prix appeared to all but end Ferrari's fading hopes of winning either title this year, with a strategy blunder in qualifying followed by Sebastian Vettel spinning after an early collision with Max Verstappen early on in the race. Vettel finished sixth, meaning he is now 67 points behind Lewis Hamilton with four races remaining, while Ferrari is 78 shy of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

Arrivabene was in a defiant mood after the result at Suzuka.

"It's easy to be pragmatic," Arrivabene told Sky Sport. "Saturday we had a problem that everyone knows about but as I said many times I was a bit disappointed but we win and we lose together.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

"I have to say concerning the race, the teams and the drivers reacted very well. We have circumstances during the races that impede us to achieve the podium. I think at least the podium was in our hands and the car, even if it was damaged, both of the cars, it was going quite well.

"Now concerning the future races, I know the situation looks impossible but our job sometimes is to challenge the impossible and this is what we are going to do, we try to do for the future four races."

Hamilton will clinch the championship if he leads Valtteri Bottas home for a third consecutive Mercedes one-two at the U.S. Grand Prix on October 21.