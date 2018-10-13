FIA approves 2019 calendar and new rain lights

Formula One's governing body the FIA has signed off on the 21-race calendar for the 2019 world championship following a World Motor Sport Council meeting on Friday.
The calendar confirms the provisional schedule released by F1's owners Liberty Media in August. The season will begin on March 17 at the Australian Grand Prix and finish Dec. 1 in Abu Dhabi.
The FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits and the introduction of additional rain lights on rear wing endplates. The rain light solution was first tested by Mercedes earlier this year and is designed to offer better visibility of the lights for following cars in the wet.
Minor modifications have also been made to rules regarding the fairing on the Halo to help with driver extraction
The 2019 calendar:
March 17 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne
March 31 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir
April 14 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai
April 28 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku
May 12 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona
May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco
June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal
June 23 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet
June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg
July 14 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone
July 28 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheim
August 4 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest
September 1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa
September 8 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza
September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore
September 29 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi
October 13 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka
October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
November 3 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin
November 17 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina