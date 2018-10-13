        <
          FIA approves 2019 calendar and new rain lights

          6:25 AM ET
          • Reuters and ESPN

          Formula One's governing body the FIA has signed off on the 21-race calendar for the 2019 world championship following a World Motor Sport Council meeting on Friday.

          The calendar confirms the provisional schedule released by F1's owners Liberty Media in August. The season will begin on March 17 at the Australian Grand Prix and finish Dec. 1 in Abu Dhabi.

          The FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits and the introduction of additional rain lights on rear wing endplates. The rain light solution was first tested by Mercedes earlier this year and is designed to offer better visibility of the lights for following cars in the wet.

          Minor modifications have also been made to rules regarding the fairing on the Halo to help with driver extraction

          The 2019 calendar:

          March 17 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne

          March 31 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir

          April 14 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

          April 28 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

          May 12 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona

          May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco

          June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

          June 23 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet

          June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg

          July 14 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone

          July 28 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheim

          August 4 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest

          September 1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa

          September 8 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

          September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

          September 29 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi

          October 13 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

          October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

          November 3 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin

          November 17 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

          December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina

