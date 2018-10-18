Ride onboard with Lewis Hamilton for a lap of the Circuit of the Americas as he took pole position for the 2017 U.S. Grand Prix. (1:48)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Sergio Perez will remain with Force India for a sixth season in 2019.

A contract extension for the Mexican driver has looked likely for several months since the financial takeover which saved the team in August. That process was triggered by Perez taking legal action against the team which allowed administrators to talk to interested parties.

Force India helped revive Perez's career in 2014 after signing him following a difficult season at McLaren. Since then he has claimed five podiums for the team, most recently at this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Perez is excited about the prospect of working with the team in its new era.

"I am very happy to finally announce my future and I'm really motivated for 2019," he said. "Force India has been my home since 2014 and has allowed me to grow as a driver and show my skills on track. We have achieved so much success in the last five seasons but I think the best is yet to come. The new investment the team is enjoying fills me with confidence and I am really excited about the future."

Team principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer said: "I'm pleased that Sergio will continue his journey with us in 2019. Over the last five years, Sergio has confirmed his position as one of the most talented and consistent drivers on the Formula One grid.

"He gives us valuable stability going forward and is a huge asset to the team. As we begin an exciting new chapter in the life of this team, we are delighted that Sergio will race with us going forward."

Perez's teammate for next year is yet to be confirmed, but it looks certain to be Williams driver Lance Stroll, son of Lawrence, who led the consortium which purchased Force India in the summer.