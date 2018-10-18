        <
        >

          Serigo Perez to stay with Force India in 2019

          play
          How Hamilton won pole in Austin in 2017 (1:48)

          Ride onboard with Lewis Hamilton for a lap of the Circuit of the Americas as he took pole position for the 2017 U.S. Grand Prix. (1:48)

          11:41 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          AUSTIN, Texas -- Sergio Perez will remain with Force India for a sixth season in 2019.

          A contract extension for the Mexican driver has looked likely for several months since the financial takeover which saved the team in August. That process was triggered by Perez taking legal action against the team which allowed administrators to talk to interested parties.

          Force India helped revive Perez's career in 2014 after signing him following a difficult season at McLaren. Since then he has claimed five podiums for the team, most recently at this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

          Perez is excited about the prospect of working with the team in its new era.

          "I am very happy to finally announce my future and I'm really motivated for 2019," he said. "Force India has been my home since 2014 and has allowed me to grow as a driver and show my skills on track. We have achieved so much success in the last five seasons but I think the best is yet to come. The new investment the team is enjoying fills me with confidence and I am really excited about the future."

          Team principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer said: "I'm pleased that Sergio will continue his journey with us in 2019. Over the last five years, Sergio has confirmed his position as one of the most talented and consistent drivers on the Formula One grid.

          "He gives us valuable stability going forward and is a huge asset to the team. As we begin an exciting new chapter in the life of this team, we are delighted that Sergio will race with us going forward."

          Perez's teammate for next year is yet to be confirmed, but it looks certain to be Williams driver Lance Stroll, son of Lawrence, who led the consortium which purchased Force India in the summer.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices