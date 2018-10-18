        <
        >

          U.S. Grand Prix: Full coverage

          6:18 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the U.S. Grand Prix, where a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton winning will secure him a fifth world title.

          Build-up

          Ricciardo: IndyCar ovals 'creep me out a little bit'
          Daniel Ricciardo is unsure whether he would ever feel fully comfortable racing on one of IndyCar's oval race circuits.

          Vettel: It's pretty obvious Lewis Hamilton did a better job
          Sebastian Vettel says the 67-point gap between himself and Lewis Hamilton tells you all you need to know about who has done a better job in this year's championship fight.

          Hamilton expects Ferrari to 'punch back hard' in Austin
          Lewis Hamilton may be on the brink of beating Sebastian Vettel to this year's Formula One title, but insists he is still expecting a Ferrari fightback in the remaining four races.

          Hamilton '100 percent' sure Mick Schumacher will make it to F1
          Lewis Hamilton has no doubt that Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, will make it to Formula One in the near future.

          Alonso: Hamilton is one of the greatest of all time
          Fernando Alonso has rated Lewis Hamilton among the best Formula One drivers of all time, alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

          Perez to stay with Force India in 2019
          Sergio Perez will remain with Force India for a sixth season in 2019.

          Preview

          United States Grand Prix preview: Will Lewis Hamilton claim the title in Austin?
          Lewis Hamilton's dominant win at Suzuka has him on the cusp of a fifth world championship. Could he clinch it at this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix?

          Video

          Can Vettel break Hamilton's Austin dominance?
          Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the man to beat when it comes to the United States Grand Prix.

          Red Bull F1 team reaches new heights with skyscraper burnout
          David Coulthard and his Red Bull Aston Martin peel out atop the One Thousand Museum condominium in Miami for Red Bull's latest stunt.

