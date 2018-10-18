Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the man to beat when it comes to the United States Grand Prix. (1:03)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Lewis Hamilton has no doubt that Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, will make it to Formula One in the near future.

Schumacher won his first single-seater championship last weekend after taking the Formula 3 title with one race remaining at Hockenheim. He is expected to make the step up to Formula 2 next year and is already on the radar of a number of F1 teams.

Hamilton, who replaced the senior Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013, believes the newly crowned F3 champion has both the name and talent to make it to F1.

"Michael is named the greatest driver of all time, he's got the most titles so there will 100 percent be a Schumacher back in Formula One," he said. "Partly because of the name but secondly he's doing a great job -- he's obviously got a lot of talent like his dad had.

"Even if I had a kid that wants to race, and even if he's no good he can make it to F1 because of the name."

Hamilton currently holds a 67-point lead over Vettel in the championship going into the U.S. Grand Prix. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Although Schumacher is not directly affiliated with an F1 team, Mercedes engines powered him to his F3 title. Hamilton said he had met Schumacher at a number of F1 races last year when he attended as a guest and was impressed by the 19-year-old's attitude.

"He's doing a really great job and he's a really great kid as well. He's come and been a part of our team in a couple of weekends, like last year and he's very attentive and he's got great talent as his dad had. I don't think his name will be a burden in my personal opinion. I think it could be great for the sport."