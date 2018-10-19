McLaren will not enter IndyCar in 2019, undecided on Indy 500

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the man to beat when it comes to the United States Grand Prix. (1:03)

AUSTIN, Texas -- McLaren will not commit to a full IndyCar schedule in 2019 but is undecided on whether it will make a one-off entry in the Indy 500.

McLaren has been assessing a potential entry to the American open-wheel series for much of the year. Company CEO Zak Brown visited the IndyCar paddock in Detroit and Fernando Alonso tested a car in September in conjunction with Andretti Autosport, who teamed up with McLaren for the Spaniard's unsuccessful attempt to win the Indy 500 in 2017.

Having weighed up the requirements of entering the series as a team, Brown said next year is just too early to get something put together.

"We've taken the decision to not compete on a full-time basis in 2019," Brown said ahead of this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix. "We're simply not ready yet and are focused on Formula One, so we won't be doing that in 2019. We do have the desire, as we've mentioned before, in the near future."

Alonso's future beyond 2018 appears likely to involve IndyCar in some capacity, whether it is next season or beyond. The Spaniard wants to return to the Indy 500 to win that event and was linked with a full season in the open-wheel series, although that appears unlikely now.

"As far as the Indy 500 is concerned, it's something that remains of interest to us. That'll be a decision that ultimately we take in the off-season and it's something Fernando would like to do. Right now we're still focused on Formula One and until we get a little bit of fresh air we'll remain focused on that."

Alonso will continue racing for Toyota to conclude the 2018-19 'super-season', which culminates with next year's Le Mans 24 Hours. He won the famous endurance event earlier this year, meaning the Indy 500 is the final part of the coveted 'Triple Crown' he is chasing -- he hopes to become only the second driver to ever win those two events and the Monaco Grand Prix.