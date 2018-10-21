Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo collided in the opening lap and for the second race in a row, Vettel spun out. (0:33)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen have been disqualified from eighth and ninth position at the U.S. Grand Prix due to separate breaches of Formula One's fuel regulations.

Both drivers were summoned to see the stewards after crossing the line: Ocon for his Force India being in breach of F1's fuel-flow limit of 100 kg/hour on the opening lap, Magnussen for his Haas consuming too much fuel during the race.

The stewards ruled against both teams, who have the right to appeal the decision. Haas is already awaiting the verdict of an appeal over Romain Grosjean's disqualification from the Italian Grand Prix.

Although admitting there was an irregularity in the flow of fuel, Force India team principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer said it did not happen for long enough for Ocon to have gained any sort of advantage.

"What happened was, there was a spike of flow and then a trough," he said shortly before the decision was handed down. "So if you look at it over a lap it was neutral. If you look at it over a lap there's no infringement.

"For example, there's track limits and if you go outside the track limits -- which you shouldn't do -- and you haven't gained an advantage they do nothing. If you haven't gained an advantage, they do nothing. This is another limit where we haven't gained an advantage."

The result moved Sergio Perez from 10th to eighth, while elevating Brendon Hartley and Marcus Ericsson into the points-paying positions.

More to follow...