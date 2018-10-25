Jonathan Legard praises US Grand Prix winner Kimi Raikkonen and explains why he was his driver of the day in Texas. (1:23)

The Haas Formula One team will change its livery next year to incorporate new title sponsor Rich Energy.

The energy drinks company, which was linked to a Force India buyout earlier this year, confirmed on Thursday that it will join Haas as a title sponsor from 2019 onwards. The press release announced that the team will change its livery from the combination of red, grey and black used since its arrival in F1 in 2016 to the colours of Rich Energy, which are black and gold.

Rich Energy markets itself as a premium British energy drinks brand and claims to be available in 30 countries worldwide. It hopes to use its new sponsorship deal with Haas to launch a global marketing campaign and gain a greater market share in the ultra-competitive energy drinks market.

Haas will change its livery next year now it has secured a sponsorship deal with Rich Energy. Charles Coates/Getty Images

"Securing a title partner in Rich Energy is another milestone moment in the development of Haas F1 Team," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said. "We welcome their commitment to us as an organisation, and together we share an ambition to advance further in our respective fields.

"It's going to be exciting for us as a team to be the focal point of Rich Energy's marketing endeavours, as we go into both new and existing consumer markets around the world in Formula One. As we have seen already this season, our own continued push for performance has delivered on-track, and I have no doubt that the platform we provide for Rich Energy will translate into equally favourable dividends."

William Storey, CEO of Rich Energy added: "We are delighted to become the official title partner of Haas F1 Team in Formula One. Our companies share a synergy in our work ethos, and our desire to bring something new to the table in an environment made up of established brands.

"We revel in competition, and through our distinctive collaboration, we're looking to further prosper, delivering an exciting concept for the promotion of Rich Energy to the consumer along the way. Formula One is a premium product in its own right, and our partnership with Haas F1 Team ensures we have a prized asset on which to build our global marketing efforts."