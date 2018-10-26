Jonathan Legard praises Max Verstappen's performance in Texas and explains why he believes that with a decent engine, he could pose a threat in 2019. (1:35)

MEXICO CITY -- Sauber's Tatiana Calderon will get her first test of a Formula One car during a filming day at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez next week.

Calderon, 25, has been Sauber's test driver for the past two seasons but has not yet competed in an F1 test or practice session. This season she has been competing in GP3, the series below Formula Two on the motorsport pyramid.

The Colombian will be allowed up to 100km of running -- the equivalent of around 24 laps of the circuit -- as per F1's regulations around filming days, with each team allowed to per season. Sauber will have the circuit all to itself next Tuesday, with Calderon running alongside the team's 2019 driver Antonio Giovinazzi as he conducts a separate Pirelli tyre test in the team's current car.

Tatiana Calderon will test a 2018 Sauber after the Mexican Grand Prix. Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I am very thankful and excited about the opportunity given to me by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, Escuderia Telmex, Telcel, Infinitum and Claro to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time in my career," she said.

"Since I started racing, my dream and goal has been to drive at the highest level one day. It will be an incredible experience to discover the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez from the cockpit of the C37 in Mexico City.

"As a Latin American driver, there could not be a more special place for me to make my debut behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car."

Calderon hopes to move up to Formula Two next season. Sauber already has its line-up for 2019 set, with Giovinazzi set to be partnered by 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who earlier this year made the shock decision to continue his F1 career with the team he started it with.