MEXICO CITY -- Lewis Hamilton has revealed he clinched his fifth world championship just days after the death of his grandfather.

Hamilton's fourth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix gave him the points he needed to win the title, but it was the first time he hasn't finished a race on the podium since retiring from the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

Speaking after the grand prix, the Englishman revealed his paternal grandfather Davidson, who emigrated from Grenada to London in 1955, had passed away.

"This has actually been a really difficult weekend because my grandad died on Thursday morning," he said. "Naturally when someone passes away it brings the whole family together but he was the godfather of the family."

Hamilton speaks to the media following winning his fifth world title. ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images

Hamilton went on to talk about his own father Anthony, who famously worked multiple jobs to fund Lewis' karting career and propel him up the motor racing ladder.

"Me and my dad were already quite close but it's brought us closer together. I always remember and never will forget the things the things he did in order for me to be here today and for our family to thrive. I really do aspire to be like him as a strong black man and as a father and as a human being, doing what he did in the difficult times and with the little that he had, I think that's testament to where we are.

"All the work they put in, my grandfather would be so proud of him, proud of us, and grateful that the Hamilton name was there and established and will go down now in history, which is kind of crazy to think."