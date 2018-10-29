Daniel Ricciardo's frustration with his Red Bull car reached all new levels at the Mexican Grand Prix after he was forced into his eighth retirement of the year.

Ricciardo qualified on pole position in Mexico but his race started to go wrong on the opening lap when he lost positions to teammate Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen went on to dominate the race from the front while Ricciardo retired with a hydraulics failure as he was running in second place with ten laps remaining.

The Australian is due to leave Red Bull for Renault at the end of the year, but on Sunday he said he was ready to turn his back on his troublesome car even sooner than that.

"I don't think 'frustration' is the word anymore," Ricciardo said. "Everything feels hopeless.

Daniel Ricciardo has retired from seven races this season with car issues. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"You know, honestly, now where I am, I don't see the point of coming on Sunday. I don't see the point of doing the next two races."

Alongside his retirements from races, Ricciardo has faced a number of grid penalties for exceeding his quota of engine components for the year. Speaking on Sunday evening, he said he was ready to hand the car over to his replacement at Red Bull next year, Pierre Gasly..

"I haven't had a clean race or weekend in so long. I'm not superstitious or any of that bulls---, but the car's cursed. I don't have any more words.

"Just things are happening on Sunday which I've got no more explanation for. The car, I'll let Gasly drive it, I'm done with it."