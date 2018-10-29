MEXICO CITY -- Lewis Hamilton is driving better than he ever has since joining Mercedes, according to team boss Toto Wolff, who would not be surprised if the Brit continues to raise the bar in 2019.

Hamilton wrapped up his fifth world champion in Mexico with two races to spare, capping off what has been arguably his most impressive season in Formula One so far.

When asked if Hamilton was performing at his best, Wolff replied: "Yes, this is the best Lewis I've seen in the last six years.

"He's driven better, he's been better out of the car. Very, very complete. But as we try to reach for more it's never completely complete."

Wolff has allowed Hamilton the freedom to live his own life away from Formula One, as long as he continues to perform on track. This year saw Hamilton launch his first fashion label with Tommy Hilfiger and the British driver has said he feels invigorated by the opportunities he is allowed to pursue away from F1 -- Wolff thinks that is a formula which will keep creating success if it remains unchanged.

"As long as he's in a good car and he continues enjoying in the way he does today, I think there's more to come. I think the reason why he's won the fifth championship is that he concentrates on the job in hand and not looks too far away. Because, before reaching seven, there's sixth to win. We haven't scored a single point for that one."

Hamilton celebrates with his Mercedes team following winning a fifth world title. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Hamilton's latest championship triumph puts him level with Juan Manuel Fangio, who won two of his five world titles with Mercedes in the 1950s before it withdrew from the sport. Wolff did not want to make a direct comparison, but is sure Hamilton has the same traits as the Argentine.

"Well I have never met Mr. Fangio. Just read [about him]. I think that his ability of combining talent with hard work, intellect and emotional intelligence. All great champions have all four of them. If one is missing, you can still be a successful racing driver but you're never going to achieve this greatness."