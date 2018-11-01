Jennie Gow checks in from Mexico to look back on Lewis Hamilton's title glory, and the other lessons we learned. (1:06)

Red Bull has set itself the two-year target of making Max Verstappen Formula One's youngest world champion by the end of the 2020 season.

Verstappen is on a stellar run of form currently and claimed an impressive victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, 24 hours after he had missed out on beating Sebastian Vettel's record for youngest ever pole-sitter. Vettel also holds another age-related record, having won the first of his four championships aged 23 years and 134 days.

Verstappen, who turned 21 on September 30, would break that record if he could win one of his own by the end of 2020. Red Bull is switching to Honda power next year and has been quietly optimistic about the partnership with the improving Japanese manufacturer.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, the man responsible for promoting Verstappen to the senior team in 2016, has high expectations for the Dutchman.

"We're really looking forward to next year," Marko told Motorsport.com. "The aim is to have the youngest world champion. Two years we have, but we go for it next year.

"We know the first year with a new engine manufacturer is not easy. But the aim is, and the goal that I've told all the people, is that we have to go for the championship, from the beginning. No excuses."

Marko added: "On the radio he's talking like he's sitting with a cup of tea. The sort of information he is asking for... He's unbelievable. There is no limit yet."

Verstappen will be joined at Red Bull next year by Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly, who replaces Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo.