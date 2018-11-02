Jennie Gow checks in from Mexico to look back on Lewis Hamilton's title glory, and the other lessons we learned. (1:06)

Daniel Ricciardo has clarified the comments he made about not contesting the last two races of 2018 due to his "cursed" Red Bull car, insisting he will drive in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Ricciardo claimed pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix but suffered a retirement in the late stages of the race, his eighth of the season. The Australian has not been on the podium since his victory at the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

After the Mexico DNF, he said: "You know, honestly, now where I am, I don't see the point of coming on Sunday.

"I don't see the point of doing the next two races ... I haven't had a clean race or weekend in so long. I'm not superstitious or any of that bulls---, but the car's cursed. I don't have any more words."

Daniel Ricciardo suffered his eighth retirement of the season in Mexico. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

He finished off his TV interviews by saying he would happily hand the car over to Pierre Gasly, the man taking his place in 2019 when he makes the move to Renault.

This week, he used his Instagram account to insist he will not be skipping either grand prix.

"I just wanted to say g'day and firstly address a few things from Mexico," he said. "First one's first, I will be doing the last two races, that's what I'm about. I ain't about that other life.

"It's been obviously massive highs and lows this year, more lows unfortunately. It's been frustrating, I won't lie. I look to myself and all the guys who work their butts off to give it two more cracks before we see each other off.

"So I will be there. I just needed a few days off, really. It feels good."

Ricciardo's problematic campaign has seen him slip to sixth position in the championship, where he is now guaranteed to finish due to the remaining points on offer.