'Neowww' man from U.S. GP broadcast revealed

Nico Rosberg sends his congratulations to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after the British driver became a five-time world champion. (1:05)

The man who made car noises during the world TV feed of the U.S. Grand Prix on October 21 has been identified on Twitter.

During the broadcast of the race held in Austin, Texas, a man was heard saying "neowww" several times, mimicking the sound of Formula One cars passing by at speed. The moment went viral after the race, with some commentators on various international TV channels stopping to reference the strange sounds.

The impersonator has now been revealed, as has the moment he did it, with Twitter user Luis Baeza (lbaeza06) tweeting a selfie video taken during the race. The man in it gleefully stands next to an effects microphone placed at the top of the Circuit of the Americas landmark tower and makes the impressions, stopping only to laugh about his antics.

At the end of the prank, the unnamed man jokes about an unidentified bystander facing the wrong way: "Well, he thought it was funny!" It is unclear whether the Twitter user is the man in the video, which was posted online on Thursday.

This is the neeow guy. Up on the tower we were both walking down, I didn't realize he did this until later. #legendary pic.twitter.com/DXrnOD4XHr — luis baeza (@lbaeza06) November 1, 2018

Looks like @lbaeza06 may have uncovered our Neeow Guy from @COTA!



What do you think? Have a look for yourself... 🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2AUO0oRQYg — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2018

Formula One later tweeted a video of its own to confirm its legitimacy, showing how the two moments sync up with the sounds heard during the October 21 race in Austin, Texas.