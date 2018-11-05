If you were wondering why parts of the United States Grand Prix broadcast didn't sound quite right, this man is the answer… (0:21)

Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene believes the rumours of his imminent departure were simply to "create instability" within the team.

Many considered Ferrari favourites to capture the drivers' and constructors' championships this year but the team's season crumbled, with a series of mistakes from Sebastian Vettel and the pit-wall handing the initiative to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Hamilton wrapped up the championship with two races to spare.

That failure fueled reports in Italy of a rift within the Maranello team and suggestions technical director Mattia Binotto -- the man credited with Ferrari's resurgence since the departure of his predecessor James Allison in 2016 -- would replace Arrivabene as team principal. Arrivabene has rubbished such suggestions.

"Let's make it clear once and for all," he said. "The rumours about Mattia are a fake news, put around to create instability in the team, an attempt to try to create problems where there are no problems, and I do not want to comment on false rumors anymore.

"During this season there have been many attempts at destabilization, sometimes with stories about the drivers, others about the technicians. My position? Ask the managing director [Louis] Camilleri."

Although many believe Ferrari needs a radical restructure in 2019 to avoid a repeat of this year's errors, Arrivabene says the team has everything in place it needs to win the championship.

"No one has ever spoken of goodbyes, possibly we can talk about reinforcements. But it takes time, we'll think about it next season. Today the team is there, and it's a good and compact team.

"If there are reinforcements they will arrive without any haste, I stress it, and [only] if we need to have them. The line is that of stability, if there are additions [they] will not undermine the soundness of the existing group.

"A team that works only needs reinforcements, not revolutions. Personally, I have never believed in revolutions, but in evolution."