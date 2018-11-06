Brazilian Formula 2 driver Sergio Sette Camara has joined McLaren as a test and development driver.

Sette Camara has been the F2 teammate of McLaren's current test driver Lando Norris this season and will take over Norris' role when the British driver is promoted to a race seat alongside Carlos Sainz next year. In his new position, the Brazilian will provide support to the team's racing programme and conduct simulator work at the team's factory in Woking.

Sette Camara, 20, is currently sixth in the F2 drivers' championship with just the season finale in Abu Dhabi remaining. He took his one and only victory in the series at the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race last year.

"It's my dream to one day become a Formula One driver, and I'd like to thank McLaren for giving me this incredible opportunity," he said. "My aim is to integrate myself in the team and work as closely with them as possible; to listen, learn and help to develop as a driver, as well as support McLaren."

Gil de Ferran, McLaren's sporting director, added: "We're delighted to welcome Sergio to McLaren and our Young Driver Programme. We've been following his progress for some time and believe he is a promising young talent with a real potential.

"We're looking forward to working with him to develop his skills as a well-rounded driver, while having him support our racing operations."