Brazilian Grand Prix: Full coverage

A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2018 Formula One season, where Mercedes can win a fifth constructors' championship in a row.
Friday -- Practice
Practice 1 -- Friday, Nov. 9, 7:55 AM -- ESPNU
Practice 2 -- Friday, Nov. 9 ,11:55 PM -- ESPNU
Saturday -- Qualifying
Practice 3 -- Saturday, Nov. 10, 8:55 AM -- ESPNEWS
Qualifying -- Saturday, Nov. 10, 11:55 AM -- ESPNEWS
Sunday -- Race
On The Grid -- Sunday, Nov. 11, 11:30 AM -- ESPN2
Race -- Sunday, Nov. 11 ,12:05 PM -- ESPN2
Encore -- Sunday, Nov. 11, 9:30 PM -- ESPN2
Encore -- Monday, Nov. 12, 1:00 AM -- ESPNEWS
Build-up
Vettel: Giving up on Ferrari dream is not an option
Sebastian Vettel says he is still committed to his personal "mission" of winning a title with Ferrari, despite another disappointing season with the Italian team.
Hamilton rules out 'giving' Valtteri Bottas a win in return for Russia result
Lewis Hamilton is not planning to orchestrate a victory for teammate Valtteri Bottas at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend if the two drivers find themselves leading the race.
Haas: Failed Monza appeal won't spoil our stellar 2018
Haas boss Guenther Steiner says the team will not dwell on its failed appeal over Romain Grosjean's Italian Grand Prix disqualification, which has all but ended its hopes of beating Renault to fourth position this year.
Hamilton unsure F1 needs Vietnam added to bloated calendar
Lewis Hamilton is unsure whether the addition of the Vietnam Grand Prix is necessary in a Formula One calendar already standing at 21 races.
Ricciardo: Mexico pole celebrations weren't directed at Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo says he meant Max Verstappen no disrespect with his exuberant celebrations after claiming pole in Mexico, but can understand why his Red Bull teammate would have been upset.
F1 sends warning to historic circuits
Formula One's commercial boss, Sean Bratches, has sent a warning to historic circuits such as Silverstone, reminding them that their position on the calendar is not essential for the sport's long-term future.
Preview
Brazilian Grand Prix preview: Attention turns to the constructors' title
Lewis Hamilton may have clinched the 2018 drivers' title last time out in Mexico but the constructors' championship remains in the balance as Formula One heads to Brazil, the penultimate race of the season.
Video
Vietnam Grand Prix -- Circuit Guide
A circuit guide in the current style showing the layout and key stats about the Hanoi circuit that will debut in 2020.
Carey: Asia the driving engine of the world's future
Chase Carey spoke about his enthusiasm to host a Formula 1 race in Hanoi and explained why Asia was so important to F1.