2018 Brazilian Grand Prix: What time does it start? And how can I watch?

A circuit guide in the current style showing the layout and key stats about the Hanoi circuit that will debut in 2020. (1:50)

Lewis Hamilton may have wrapped up the 2018 drivers' title last time out in Mexico but the constructors' championship is still up for grabs as Formula One heads to Sao Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Ferrari needs to outscore Mercedes by 13 points in Brazil for the battle to go down to the season finale in Abu Dhabi and to stop the German manufacturer from winning a fifth constructors' title in a row this weekend.

Max Verstappen has been F1's in-form man in recent races, winning the Mexican Grand Prix in dominant fashion and recovering from the back of the grid to finish second at the U.S. Grand Prix. The Dutchman has closed to within touching distance of Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas for third in the drivers' championship -- another battle to keep an eye on this weekend.