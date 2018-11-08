2018 Brazilian Grand Prix: What time does it start? And how can I watch?

Lewis Hamilton may have wrapped up the 2018 drivers' title last time out in Mexico but the constructors' championship is still up for grabs as Formula One heads to Sao Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Ferrari needs to outscore Mercedes by 13 points in Brazil for the battle to go down to the season finale in Abu Dhabi and to stop the German manufacturer from winning a fifth constructors' title in a row this weekend.
Max Verstappen has been F1's in-form man in recent races, winning the Mexican Grand Prix in dominant fashion and recovering from the back of the grid to finish second at the U.S. Grand Prix. The Dutchman has closed to within touching distance of Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas for third in the drivers' championship -- another battle to keep an eye on this weekend.
What times does it start and how can I watch?
This weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix is set to get underway at 3:10 p.m. local time, 5:10 p.m. GMT and 12:10 p.m. ET. For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN and ABC (all times Eastern):
Friday -- Practice
Practice 1 -- Friday, Nov. 9, 7:55 AM -- ESPNU
Practice 2 -- Friday, Nov. 9 ,11:55 PM -- ESPNU
Saturday -- Qualifying
Practice 3 -- Saturday, Nov. 10, 8:55 AM -- ESPNEWS
Qualifying -- Saturday, Nov. 10, 11:55 AM -- ESPNEWS
Sunday -- Race
On The Grid -- Sunday, Nov. 11, 11:30 AM -- ESPN2
Race -- Sunday, Nov. 11 ,12:05 PM -- ESPN2
Encore -- Sunday, Nov. 11, 9:30 PM -- ESPN2
Encore -- Monday, Nov. 12, 1:00 AM -- ESPNEWS
U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.
How can Mercedes win the constructors' title this weekend?
Mercedes can join Ferrari in becoming just the second team in F1 history to win a fifth constructors' championship in a row. Mercedes currently holds a 55-point lead over Ferrari with two rounds of the season to go.
A maximum number of points a team can score in a grand prix weekend is 43 points. With two rounds remaining there is a maximum of 86 points on the table.
This means Ferrari must outscore Mercedes by 13 points in Brazil. Ferrari has enjoyed the upper-hand over Mercedes in recent races -- outscoring its rivals by 12 points in the U.S. and 11 points in Mexico -- so it will require a better weekend at Interlagos if it is to take the battle to Abu Dhabi in two weeks' time.
What else to look out for in Brazil
The battle for the drivers' title may be over but the race for third is still wide open. Kimi Raikkonen is currently in the driving seat, leading Valtteri Bottas by nine points. Max Verstappen is also in the mix following his impressive run of form and currently trails Raikkonen by 20 points.
Further down in the constructors' championship, Sauber sits just three points ahead of Toro Rosso, and with your position in the championship linked to how much prize money you receive at the end of the year, it's a crucial battle for both teams.