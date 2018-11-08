Haas: Failed Monza appeal won't spoil our stellar 2018

SAO PAULO, Brazil -- Haas boss Guenther Steiner says the team will not dwell on its failed appeal over Romain Grosjean's Italian Grand Prix disqualification, which has all but ended its hopes of beating Renault to fourth position this year.

Haas lost eight points when Grosjean's car was thrown out of the result of September's Monza race due to a technical infringement around the floor of the car. The team appealed but was unsuccessful, with the verdict upheld in a decision last week.

"I wouldn't say I was quite confident," Steiner said. "It could go both ways. We knew it always was 50/50, and we were not awarded, but it's a decision.

"There's no point to dwell over it. We have to move on, there is no more we could have done. I think we did a good job. It went not for us. We have to live with it sometimes and keep on going."

Haas has been locked in a tight battle with Renault for fourth in the constructors' championship through much of 2018. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Renault holds a 30-point lead over Haas with two races to go, including this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix. Although that points gap seems insurmountable without an unexpected result at either of the remaining events Steiner insists the disqualification and lost points will not ruin its evaluation of the season.

When asked if the whole process had taken the gloss off Haas' most successful F1 campaign so far, he said: "No. We are in our third season, we are fifth, we are fighting with Renault, which they should be a lot better anyway.

"I think it shows how desperate they are because they are a works team, they have five times as many people as us, and they are fighting with us. It's actually for us an honour. What can you say? I would ask them how they feel about it.

"But no, it's all part of it. We all know that F1 is a very difficult place to race. It's not everything about racing. I think our team is doing a good job, and that is why we're fighting for fourth. As you say, it's very difficult now at this moment in time, but maybe miracles happen."