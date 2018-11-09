Pietro Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, will join the Haas F1 team as a test driver next year and make his F1 debut at this year's end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Fittipaldi, 22, has raced in IndyCar and Japanese Super Formula this year and was due to take part in the World Endurance Championship before crashing in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps and fracturing both his legs.

In his new role with Haas he will support race drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, kicking off his duties in this year's Haas VF-18 at Pirelli's end-of-season tyre test in Abu Dhabi on November 27.

"I'm pleased to welcome Pietro Fittipaldi to Haas F1 Team and we look forward to working with him," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said. "He brings a championship-winning pedigree from his junior open-wheel career, and more recently he has acquitted himself well running in the IndyCar series.

"We're happy to provide Pietro his first test in a Formula One car off the back of those experiences. His subsequent role testing, and the feedback he'll provide in support of our 2019 campaign, will no doubt further contribute to Haas F1 Team's growth and development in Formula One."

Fittipaldi added: "I'm extremely appreciative to have secured a role with Haas F1 Team as their test driver. I'd like to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the opportunity to join the team. They've done an incredible job in Formula One, and to ask me to play a role in their continued success is naturally very exciting.

"I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the VF-18 in Abu Dhabi. I'll carry that experience forward into 2019, and hopefully into a race seat in Formula One in the future."