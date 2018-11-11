After securing their fifth constructors' title in a row, here's the numbers behind Mercedes' recent F1 dominance. (0:54)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has defended the post-race actions of Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix, after his driver was filmed physically shoving Esteban Ocon following an on-track collision.

Editor's Picks Livid Verstappen shoves Ocon after collision in Brazil After labelling Esteban Ocon a "f---ing idiot" following their controversial collision at the Brazilian Grand Prix, a furious Max Verstappen repeatedly shoved the Force India driver after the race.

Max's masterclass ruined by Ocon's moment of madness Here are the main talking points from another thrilling race from the 2018 season, where Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon controversially came to blows handed Lewis Hamilton an unlikely win. 1 Related

Verstappen was leading the race when Ocon attempted to unlap himself on lap 44 and the two drivers made contact at Turn 2. The incident resulted in Verstappen losing the lead of the race to Lewis Hamilton and Ocon was given a ten-second stop-go penalty for causing a collision.

The post-race altercation took place in the FIA's weighing room and saw Verstappen shove Ocon three times as the pair exchanged words. The incident was reported to the stewards for further investigation, but Horner defended his driver, saying Ocon was lucky just to be pushed.

"I think Max has been pretty restrained to be honest with you," he told Sky Sports. "It cost him a grand prix victory, he's driven his heart out with a damaged car and Esteban was lucky to get away with just a push to be honest with you.

"Emotions are running high, I told him to just get yourself under control on the cool-down lap because he has lost a race victory through no fault of his own. Hugely frustrating for him and everyone at the team. We had Mercedes on the ropes, we had passed Ferrari, so hugely frustrating for everybody to lose a victory due to a backmarker."

Verstappen and Ocon were title rivals when battling for the 2014 Formula 3 title, where Ocon eventually came out on top. Peter J Fox/Getty Images

When Verstappen was asked about the pushing incident, he said: "We are all passionate about the sport, right? It would be odd if I would shake his hand."

He added: "I don't care what people say."

Horner said the collision with Ocon caused major damage to Verstappen's car and praised his driver for closing the gap to 1.4s by the end of the race.

"To actually close on Lewis with half the floor missing -- the amount of downforce he lost is enormous," Horner added. "He just drove the wheels off the car trying to put Lewis under pressure. We could see the front tyre of Lewis' car opening up. But unfortunately with a wounded car, he didn't quite have the pace to catch him."