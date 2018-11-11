Sebastian Vettel gave his Brazilian Grand Prix a rating of one out of ten after dropping from second at the start to sixth at the finish, but said he had no problem giving up a position to Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen along the way.

Vettel started the race from second on the grid but lost a place at the first corner to Valtteri Bottas before he was passed by Max Verstappen and Raikkonen on lap four. He was shuffled ahead of his teammate in the pit stops later in the race, but when it became clear that Raikkonen was the more likely driver to trouble Bottas for third place, Ferrari instructed its drivers to switch positions.

Vettel has rarely been told to cede position to his teammate at Ferrari, but he said it was not an issue on Sunday.

"It's pretty straightforward," he said. "Kimi came out of the pits with a fresher set of tyres and I had a couple of laps to try and get something done with Valtteri -- when it didn't work, the team asked me to let him have a go so no problems with that.

Sebastian Vettel was told to give a position back to Kimi Raikkonen at the Brazilian Grand Prix. EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images

"I like Kimi and I was happy to let him get a shot and he made it [to the podium] so I'm happy for him."

Asked how he rated his race on a scale of one to ten, Vettel responded: "Well I tried everything but obviously in terms of the result, I would rate it as one out of ten, and that's with one being bad.

"I don't think we were on top of the car today, the tyres. I don't think it was an advantage to start on the soft compound tyre, because the super-soft lasted a longer time -- longer than I think we all expected. But that's how it is."