Mercedes claims 2018 constructors' title in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil -- Mercedes will have the chance to match Ferrari's record six constructors' championships in a row next year after wrapping up the 2018 crown at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Ferrari had to out-score Mercedes by 13 points or more to keep the fight alive for the season finale in Abu Dhabi, but ended up losing 12 to the world champions. Lewis Hamilton capped the achievement by claiming a victory, while teammate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth. Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished third and sixth, respectively.

Mercedes has dominated the V6 turbo era and claimed both the drivers' and constructors' championship in each season since it began in 2014. Hamilton arrived in Brazil having already wrapped up the former in Mexico two weeks ago, the fourth of five titles he has won in the same spell.

After winning last year's, Mercedes matched the achievement of McLaren (1988-1991) and Red Bull (2010-2013) of claiming four straight constructors' crowns. The fifth moves Mercedes clear of those two F1's dynasties. Only one record remains -- Ferrari's run of six straight between 1999 and 2004.

While it is a significant historic achievement for the Mercedes team, it is also significant for the team's employees. Every full-time employee -- from engineers to catering staff -- will receive a minimum bonus payment of £10,000 now the championship has been secured.

It means Ferrari's long wait to win either championship continues. Sauber-bound driver Kimi Raikkonen was the last Ferrari driver to win the championship, doing so during his first stint with the team in 2007. The team won the constructors' championship the following season but Felipe Massa lost the drivers' crown to Hamilton at the final race of the year.