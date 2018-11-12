A round-up of the best radio soundbites from the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton claimed an unlikely tenth victory of the season after Max Verstappen was punted out of the lead by Esteban Ocon.

"There's something loose between my legs... apart from the obvious. So something flying around my feet.''

"OK (laughs), copy!''

"Around my feet, I mean I'd be proud if it was what you think it is but it's not.''

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel gives us arguably the funniest radio message of the season during second practice as a loose screw prompted a cheeky innuendo over team radio.

"No no no no no! I want to stay out. We go one more and I try" ... [just over one minute eight second later] ... "Wow! What a lap, I am happy this time!''

With the track getting damp, Sauber asks Leclerc to pit with the Ferrari-bound driver currently down in 11th and out of qualifying. Leclerc refuses and somehow finds the grip to improve his lap time to make it into Q3.

"No more radio for the rest of the race.''

Fernando Alonso's great Formula One career is coming to a miserable end. While running at the back of the grid, the angry Spaniard calls for no more radio correspondence -- if he had the team radio, perhaps he'd have avoided the penalty he picked up for ignoring blue flags.

"Sebastian it's Jocky, we would like you to let Kimi by and let Kimi have a go at Bottas. This is critical for the race.''

Sebastian, Kimi is faster than you? Ferrari orders Vettel to let through Sauber-bound Raikkonen, allowing him to have the chance to attack Bottas and eventually secure third place.

"What a f---ing idiot!''

Verstappen has a few choice words for Ocon as the Dutchman is punted out of the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"I don't need to comment on what happened, he didn't leave me space there.''

Ocon gives his side of the story, pleading his innocence in his crash with Verstappen.

"Yes! That's it Lewis, that's the double mate. Mercedes AMG Petronas -- world champ. Lewis Hamilton -- world champ.''

"Yes! That's what I am talking about guys. What an amazing fricking year for you guys, I am so proud. I am so grateful I could do this for you today. What an amazing accomplishment. I couldn't have done it without you, thank you.''

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate a fifth successive constructors' title after winning their tenth grand prix of 2018.

"I don't know what to say mate. I do not know what to say about that.''

"I know what to say. I hope I can't find him now in the paddock because then he has a f---ing problem. What a d---.''

Verstappen's engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is left speechless, while Verstappen sends out a clear warning to Ocon -- who he later confronted and pushed at the weighing scales following the race.