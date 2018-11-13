Max Verstappen: Bad press or F1 box office?

SAO PAULO, Brazil - Love him or loathe him, Max Verstappen will be making headlines in Formula One for years to come.

His clash with Esteban Ocon on lap 44 of the Brazilian Grand Prix was remarkable for a number of reasons -- not least the irony of it happening on the same circuit that Max's father Jos infamously took out Juan Pablo Montoya while the Colombian led the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2001. But almost as remarkable was the post-race clash which followed, and the fact it is the only physical altercation of any sort between two Formula One drivers in recent memory. For a sport which sees its competitors perform at peak levels of adrenaline and intensity for over 90 minutes, it is strange F1 does not encounter these sorts of flashpoints more often.

There is the famous image of an apoplectic Michael Schumacher storming down the Spa-Francorchamps pit-lane to the McLaren garage to confront David Coulthard after their collision at the rain-soaked 1998 Belgian Grand Prix. When he arrived at Coulthard's garage, however, all he could manage was to shout "are you trying to f---ing kill me?" while being restrained by a wall of people intent on stopping the confrontation from becoming more ugly. But that was 20 years ago. Since then, the most noteworthy off-track incidents consist of Nico Rosberg throwing a hat at Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel calling Daniil Kvyat a torpedo and Kevin Magnussen telling Nico Hulkenberg to suck his you-know-whats.

Verstappen has been criticised for what he did after the race in Brazil. Maybe it's rooted somewhere in motor racing's origins as a gentleman's pursuit, but there are a significant number of people who believe he was wrong to act in the way he did afterwards. That's quite a strange thing, considering many other sports see its competitors shove one another when things get heated -- both codes of rugby, football (the sort with the round ball and the one played mainly with hands), ice hockey and basketball, just to name a few. These incidents are usually dealt with accordingly, like the FIA's handing down of a small punishment to Verstappen, but are just understood as being a natural by-product of sporting competitiveness.