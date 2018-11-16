Sauber will give Colombian Tatiana Calderon her second Formula One test outing in a 2013 car at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit this weekend, the Swiss-based team said on Thursday.

Editor's Picks F1 test driver Tatiana Calderón is in a league of her own The Colombia native became the first Latin American woman to pilot a Formula One car, completing 23 laps at a Alfa Romeo Sauber promotional event in Mexico City.

The 25-year-old last month became the first Latin American woman to drive a Formula One car in an official capacity when she drove the 2018 car on a filming day at Mexico City's Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. Sauber said in a statement that Calderon would test the Ferrari-powered V8-engined C32 car on Saturday and Sunday "to advance in her learning process and development".

The Colombian is hoping to compete in Formula Two, the rung below Formula One, next year. The Formula One season ends in Abu Dhabi next week.

Backed by the team's Mexican sponsor Telmex, she is the first woman to drive a current Formula One car since Britain's now-retired Susie Wolff, who took part in two grand prix practice sessions for Williams.

Tatiana Calderon is a development driver for Sauber and races in F1 support series GP3. Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"It is great to be behind the wheel of a Formula One car again so quickly after my debut last month where I drove the Sauber C37 at a Promotional Event in Mexico," Calderon said. "This next step will be even more special, as I will complete two full days of testing in the Sauber C32-Ferrari.

"It will be exciting to gain further experience and to learn more about these cars. I look forward to continuing to work, develop, and improve together with the team. I want to thank the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for giving me this opportunity and for believing in my capabilities."

Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur added: "We are pleased to have Tatiana Calderón completing two days of testing at Fiorano. She impressed the team with her dedication, focus, and skills at a recent Promotional Event. We are convinced that Tatiana has what it takes to drive at the highest level and look forward to seeing her progress and gain more experience at the upcoming test."

Formula One has not had a woman driver start a grand prix since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.