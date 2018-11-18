        <
        >

          German teen Sophia Floersch, 17, suffers spinal fracture in 270 km/h Formula 3 crash

          play
          Red Bull's junior Ticktum wins Macau, Floersch in horror crash (1:45)

          Daniel Ticktum, a driver on Red Bull's junior programme defended his Macau F3 Grand Prix title and German Sophia Floersch was involved in a horrifying crash that forced an hour delay in the race. (1:45)

          9:05 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          German teenager Sophia Floersch has suffered a spinal fracture in a terrifying 270km/h crash at the Formula 3 street race at Macau.

          Floersch, 17, was sent hurtling into the barriers lining the edge of the race track when her car vaulted over another car. Videos from the grandstands do not show the lead-up to the crash, although it later emerged Floersch had tangled with another rival on the flat-out run down to the Lisboa corner.

          She then lost control of her damaged car and was launched over the kerbs and another competitor's vehicle. Speed-trap data from the braking zone of that corner shows Floersch had been travelling at 276.2 km/h.

          The damage to the barriers briefly halted the race. Macau GP organisers said Floersch was conscious and taken to hospital, with a spinal fracture later given as the initial diagnosis. The teenager later tweeted to say she was OK and and confirmed she will have surgery on Monday.

          The car hit an area populated with photographers and race marshals and four others were sent to hospital with Floersch. The driver of the car Floersch vaulted over, Sho Tsuboi, was sent for lumbar pain.

          The injured marshal, Chan Cha In, suffered a laceration of the face and a fractured jaw. Two photographers at the corner were also taken to hospital -- Chan Weng Wang sustained a liver laceration and is being observed, while Hiroyuki Minami suffered a concussion.

          The race, which also featured newly-crowned F3 champion Mick Schumacher, was eventually won by Red Bull junior driver Dan Ticktum.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices