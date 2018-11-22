        <
        >

          Robert Kubica to return to F1 racing in 2019 with Williams

          Robert Kubica will return to the F1 grid with Williams in 2019. Charles Coates/Getty Images
          4:07 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          ABU DHABI -- Robert Kubica will race for Williams for the 2019 Formula One season, completing his remarkable return to single-seater racing.

          Williams confirmed the news on Thursday, meaning Kubica will be back on an F1 grid for the first time since 2010. The Polish driver's career had been cut short due to injuries he sustained in a rallying accident on the eve of the 2011 season, which had kept him side-lined since.

          Hopes of a comeback appeared to have faded until last year when, after multiple surgeries on his right arm, he was able to complete several highly-publicised tests for Renault, the team he had been signed to in 2011, and Williams. He failed to secure a race seat with either team but was kept on with Williams in a testing capacity, competing at two Friday practice session this year in the process.

          Kubica, 33, has never given up his goal of returning to a race seat. He admits to still having physical limiations from his 2011 crash, although he has learned how to drive around them. He has done enough to convince Williams he can still race competitively and next year he will partner a rookie driver, newly-crowned Formula Two champion George Russell.

          More to follow...

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices