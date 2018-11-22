ABU DHABI -- Max Verstappen has defended pushing Esteban Ocon after the Brazilian Grand Prix, saying it happens in all sports and "could have been a lot worse".

Verstappen was angry with the Force India driver after Ocon, who was a lap down in the race, collided with him on track and took him out of the lead. Verstappen tracked down the Frenchman after the chequered flag and repeatedly shoved him in the chest, resulting in a stewards investigation and a penalty of two days of public service from the FIA.

Two weeks on from the incident, and with the penalty in mind, Verstappen was asked again if he regretted pushing Ocon: "No not really because I was after an apology and I got a different response," he said.

"We are all emotional and just at the time I lost the victory so I think from my side I was really calm. It could have been a lot worse. I think pushing in any sport, it happens. I actually saw a few days ago in football again, so from my side I thought it was quite a calm response.

"What do you expect me to do, like shake his hand? Say thank you very much for being second instead of first. I think it's quite a normal response. OK I got my two days with the FIA, which we will find out what we are going to do. But you guys don't actually hear what's being said at the scales, you just see me pushing but if you understand the whole conversation it's a bit different."

Verstappen has a chance of finishing third in the drivers' championship, currently trailing Raikkonen by 17 points. Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

When he was asked what Ocon said that enraged his so much, Verstappen added: "Something I didn't expect to hear. It doesn't matter what it was at the end of the day because it clearly p----d me off, instead of let's say an apology. Maybe after the race, it's still in your body, you maybe don't get the right answer.

"We're not robots, we have emotions and it will always be unless you put robots in the car but I don't think we want that."