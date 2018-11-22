Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Full coverage

Lewis Hamilton got past Timo Glock at the death to win his first title in the most dramatic fashion. (0:59)

A round-up of all of ESPN's coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the final round of the 2018 Formula One season.

Friday -- Practice

Practice 1 - Friday, Nov. 23, 4:55 A.M. -- ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, Nov. 23, 7:55 A.M. -- ESPNU

Saturday -- Qualifying

Practice 3 -- Saturday, Nov. 24, 4:55 A.M. -- ESPN2

Qualifying -- Saturday, Nov. 24, 7:55 A.M. -- ESPN2

Sunday -- Race

On The Grid -- Sunday, Nov. 24, 7:30 A.M. -- ESPN2

Race -- Sunday, Nov. 25, 8:05 A.M. -- ESPN2

Encore -- Sunday, Nov. 25, 9:00 P.M. -- ESPNEWS

Encore -- Monday, Nov. 26, 12:30 A.M. -- ESPN2

Build-up

Sainz to test for McLaren post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz will sample McLaren machinery for the first time at the Yas Marina circuit next weekend.

Kubica to return to F1 racing in 2019 with Williams

Robert Kubica will race for Williams for the 2019 Formula One season, completing his remarkable return to single-seater racing.

Sirotkin's backers: We didn't want another year with Williams anyway

Sergey Sirotkin's Russian backers say they did not want the 2019 race seat Williams has given to Robert Kubica as they were "unpleasantly surprised" with the team's performance level this season.

Kubica return shows 'nothing is impossible'

Robert Kubica says his return to Formula One after eight years away from the sport is proof that "nothing is impossible".

Vettel sympathises with Verstappen's emotions after Brazil

Sebastian Vettel has offered his opinion on the off-track altercation between Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon after the Brazilian Grand Prix, saying it is hard for non-racing drivers to understand the emotional rollercoaster a grand prix weekend provides.

Haas launches protest against Force India's car

Haas has launched an official protest against both Force India cars on the eve of the final race of the season.

Verstappen has no regrets over Esteban Ocon push

Max Verstappen has defended pushing Esteban Ocon after the Brazilian Grand Prix, saying it happens in all sports and "could have been a lot worse".

Alonso admits he might get 'desperate' without F1 in 2019

Fernando Alonso is not closing the door on a possible return to Formula One after 2019, although he admits coming back to the series would feel like a last resort.

Who has a point to prove in F1's 2018 finale?

As the Formula One season comes to a close in Abu Dhabi, who will be most desperate to end 2018 on a high?

Raikkonen not sad about Ferrari departure

Kimi Raikkonen looks forward to seeing his current Ferrari teammates in the paddock next year, when he will race for Sauber.