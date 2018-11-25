        <
        >

          Nico Hulkenberg flipped over on opening lap in Abu Dhabi

          play
          Hulkenberg crashes with Grosjean (0:32)

          Nicko Hulkenberg collides with Haas driver Romain Grosjean which sends the Renault flying. (0:32)

          9:04 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          ABU DHABI -- Nico Hulkenberg was involved in a scary, fiery accident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when his car was knocked into a scary barrel roll on the opening lap.

          Hulkenberg clipped the front of Romain Grosjean's Haas car at the chicane at the end of the long backstraight at Yas Marina. That sent his yellow and black Renault into the air, where it flipped over and landed against the barrier.

          There was briefly a fire at the back end of his car. Hulkenberg opened his radio channel to say: ""Holy s---! I'm hanging here like a cow [??}. Get me out, there's fire, there's fire"

          The trackside marshals were quickly on hand to extinguish the flames. The Renault was soon turned back onto its correct side and Hulkenberg was able to climb out of the car.

          The stewards briefly investigated the incident but soon declared it would take no further action. Hulkenberg had passed Grosjean on the inside of the chicane but appeared to lose sight of the Haas car on the exit, with the Frenchman stuck on the inside when contact was made.

