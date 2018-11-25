ABU DHABI -- Nico Hulkenberg was involved in a scary, fiery accident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when his car was knocked into a scary barrel roll on the opening lap.

Hulkenberg clipped the front of Romain Grosjean's Haas car at the chicane at the end of the long backstraight at Yas Marina. That sent his yellow and black Renault into the air, where it flipped over and landed against the barrier.

There was briefly a fire at the back end of his car. Hulkenberg opened his radio channel to say: ""Holy s---! I'm hanging here like a cow [??}. Get me out, there's fire, there's fire"

SAFETY CAR: LAP 1/55



Huge collision involving Grosjean and Hulkenberg sends the Renault driver flying 💥😮



Thankfully he confirms on team radio that he is ok 👍#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/QBPgO7Ow2J — Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2018

RADIO: "Nico, are you ok?"



HUL: "Yeah - but I'm hanging here like a cow... get me out of this car!"#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tDNTvGFAJQ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2018

The trackside marshals were quickly on hand to extinguish the flames. The Renault was soon turned back onto its correct side and Hulkenberg was able to climb out of the car.

The stewards briefly investigated the incident but soon declared it would take no further action. Hulkenberg had passed Grosjean on the inside of the chicane but appeared to lose sight of the Haas car on the exit, with the Frenchman stuck on the inside when contact was made.