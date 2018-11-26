A round-up of the best radio soundbites from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton claimed his 11th win of the campaign, while Fernando Alonso bowed out of the sport after 18 years.

"Alright, champ. Here we go. Millions and millions watching. You've got everyone here at McLaren cheering for you, let's go out with a great race.''

"Let's do this guys, we will give it all as always. Very proud of you.''

McLaren boss Zak Brown gives his man Fernando Alonso a few final words of encouragement before his final outing in F1.

"Holy s---, I'm hanging here like a cow. Get me out, there's fire!"

Nico Hulkenberg was involved in a scary crash on the opening lap in Abu Dhabi when his car was knocked into a barrel roll by Romain Grosjean's Haas. While upside down, he opened up the radio channel to deliver a desperate message.

"I tried everything, I tried everything. The dashboard doesn't wake up anymore.''

"OK Kimi, it's all over.''

Kimi Raikkonen is unable to revive his lifeless Ferrari as the Finn is forced to stop on the start-finish straight and retire from his final race as a Ferrari driver before he makes the move to Sauber.

Alonso does donuts on the start-finish straight in Abu Dhabi following his final F1 outing with the McLaren team. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Thanks guys, I know it got a bit boring but appreciate the last five years, thank you.''

"Daniel, great drive today. It has been an absolute pleasure having you in our team for the last five seasons. Seven victories, all the podiums, all the high moments. We're gonna miss you. We wish you the very very best for the future and hold very fond memories that we have together.''

Red Bull boss Christian Horner thanks Daniel Ricciardo after his final race with the team before making the move to Renault in 2019.

"I echo Christian's comments mate, it's been a pleasure for the last five years.''

"Yeah, you're a d---head.''

"I love you too.''

Shortly after Ricciardo's exchange with Horner, the Australian's engineer, Simon Rennie, offers his thanks ...

"Champ, what a career. Thank you, thank you. You're a champ. Let's go win the triple crown.''

Another soundbite from McLaren boss Brown. While Alonso's time in F1 has come to an end, his attention quickly turns to the Indy 500 where he will head up McLaren's challenge in 2019 in a bid to win motorsport's triple crown.